HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $506.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.10 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. 277,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,202. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. HEICO has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

