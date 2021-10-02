$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,934. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

