Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $192.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.40 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 370,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $114,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

