The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,124. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

