Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $711.50.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

