Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Declines By 88.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,080,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CELZ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 16,448,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,106,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
