Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Declines By 88.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,080,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CELZ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 16,448,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,106,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

