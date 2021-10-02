I/O Coin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $222.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00377467 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00879523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,141,288 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

