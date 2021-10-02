Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $191.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the lowest is $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $764.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $770.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $797.15 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,024. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

