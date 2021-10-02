$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.37 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $11.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. 1,888,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,062. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.