Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Shares of TVE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 12,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.