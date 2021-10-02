OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $16.10 or 0.00033398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00380067 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

