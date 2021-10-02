Flamingo Hits Market Capitalization of $76.16 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $76.16 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00107667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00150733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.43 or 1.00038429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.46 or 0.06973907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.