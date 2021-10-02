Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 838,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

