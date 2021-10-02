Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 5,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,303. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

