Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce $356.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.20 million. Hexcel reported sales of $286.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 763,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

