International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.10. 4,299,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

