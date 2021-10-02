Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases C$43,727.87 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.48. 4,056,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,535. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

