Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70 and a beta of 1.34.
About Nanophase Technologies
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.