Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70 and a beta of 1.34.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

