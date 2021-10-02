Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,989. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

