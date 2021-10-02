$128.78 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $128.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the highest is $130.00 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $490.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 107,658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 252,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,163. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,193.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

