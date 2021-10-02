The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $251.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 138.5% during the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

