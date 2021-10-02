Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 256,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.