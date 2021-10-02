Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Increases By 113.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 20,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

