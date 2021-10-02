Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $32.26. 2,496,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

