Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $180.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,290,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. 121,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

