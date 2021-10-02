Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 90.0%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KIGRY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. 19,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

