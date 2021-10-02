Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 91.8%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock remained flat at $$4.63 during trading on Friday. 1,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. GrainCorp has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

