Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target at $12.00

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $335.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in eGain by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

