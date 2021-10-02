Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 103,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.22. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

