H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 94.6% in September

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 21,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,543. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

