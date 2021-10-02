OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.