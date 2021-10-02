OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
