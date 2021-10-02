Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,262 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,353.50 ($17.68). 1,821,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,564.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

