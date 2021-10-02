Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP remained flat at $$14.55 on Friday. 843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design and production of military equipment. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas and high power radar systems. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.

