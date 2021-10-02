Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 94.9% in September

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,369. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

