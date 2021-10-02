Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $11,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.