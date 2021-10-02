Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $11,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
