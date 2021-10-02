ParallelCoin (DUO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,225.68

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 306.9% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $56,225.68 and $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00357011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

