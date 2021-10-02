Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PDCO traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $31.28. 668,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

