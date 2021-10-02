PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 213,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

