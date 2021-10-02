Komodo Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $126.70 million and $3.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00242459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00161461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,078,250 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

