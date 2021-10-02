Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $5,652.33 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $10,790.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5,652.33 or 0.11748105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00152113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.92 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.39 or 0.07173555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

