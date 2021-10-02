OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 659.0 days.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Friday. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

