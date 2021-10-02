Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declines By 54.1%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,840. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

