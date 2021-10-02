CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 24,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

