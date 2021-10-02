Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Expands By 308.6%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 308.6% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWITY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of Network International stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 13,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.