Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in September

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

