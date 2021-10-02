Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.