CashHand Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. CashHand has a market capitalization of $173,208.58 and approximately $952.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020442 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1,156.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,194,044 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.