Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 103,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

