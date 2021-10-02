Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 66.6% in September

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EOI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 63,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,717. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 50.6% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1,242.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

