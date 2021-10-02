Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 500.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $412,000.

CTR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.24. 45,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,975. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

